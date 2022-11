I spent a Shabbat in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem with a Jewish scholar who spoke to me EXCLUSIVELY on the issue of ‘rodef’ … eh sluggo?

That weekend was a miracle … by going from minyan to minyan with 2 buddies both unmarried at the time … Chaim married an American later with 3 kids and Michael married a Russian and had 10 kids (lol) unfortunately he died in his 50’s but his family is still well off





Source link