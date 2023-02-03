Re: Israel settlers attack Armenian restaurant in Jerusalem





You may have noticed that your anti-gay and anti-Turk approach isn’t winning any friends or arguments. While Turkey is largely a macho society and accusations of same gender male relations is intended and meant as an insult, your obsession distracts from any other point you hope to make. I’d suggest each time you go for a similar slur you reconsider.

That Turkey and Israel are bother supporting Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia they are doing so for different reasons. I doubt there’s much cooperation or coordination between the two. And when it comes to Kurdistan Israel and Turkey are on opposite sides. Israel’s position with NATO is far more positive that that of Turkey which is also in bed with the Russians. Erdogan’s perpetual presidency is taken straight from Putin’s playbook.

What it means is that realpolitik is complex and often self contradicting. Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing as, like in chess, the end game can be bloody and final.





