Re: Israel settlers attack Armenian restaurant in Jerusalem





There are better and worse news sources but frankly I don’t trust any news source completely. All of them just end up peddling their own political narrative. We all have a right to our opinions on issues but news sources are supposed to be objective reporting of just the facts not their politics. Unfortunately in practice news outlets end up just an amplification of the politics of the specific ownership under the veneer of objectivity. I have yet to see a news outlet that uses their own definitions in consistent fashion.

Foxnews and CNN are a great example of this with their left and right political spin on stories. Reporters “Without Borders” (no clue as to their agenda there) and even “Human rights” Watch” reporting is much the same. What they mean by “human rights” and “free press”… anyone that peddles their leftist narratives.. Actual free press and human rights is the right to peddle competing narratives. It’s that cognitive dissonance where freedom actual exists. The right for those that disagree with us to say their opinions on issues because sometimes we are wrong on an issue and it’s important to hear contrarian views.

IMO unless one is looking to throw one’s brain out the window, which no small number of people do, It’s best to get news from competing interests. Between all the omissions, hyperbole, distorting of the facts. and sometimes unintended cognitive biases you end up with a fuller picture of what’s going on. It’s why I come here for some of my middle eastern news. Even though I can see MEMO does peddle some bs too not all of it is bs.

.





Source link