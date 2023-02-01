Re: Israel settlers attack Armenian restaurant in Jerusalem

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel settlers attack Armenian restaurant in JerusalemMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 1, 2023 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest “Chosen people” at it again. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Kevin McCarthy humiliates Biden as he hits out at dig ahead of White House debt face-off next article Nikki Haley plans 2024 White House bid The author comredg you might also like Re: US Blinken meets Palestine President in Ramallah Re: Supporting Newcastle United is not all black and white when it comes to human rights Re: Malaysian parliament speaker hails Turkiye's Erdogan as 'champion of Muslims' Re: Malaysian parliament speaker hails Turkiye's Erdogan as 'champion of Muslims' Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in Sweden Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email