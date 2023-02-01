Re: Israel settlers attack Armenian restaurant in Jerusalem

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel settlers attack Armenian restaurant in JerusalemMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 1, 2023 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Allah akbar, kaboom. Your favorite sound. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden to hold talks with Zelenskyy over Ukraine's request for more weapons next article SEAN HANNITY: The self-proclaimed most transparent White House in history hid this discovery from you The author comredg you might also like Re: UNRWA: Sharp rise in Palestinians living in ‘catastrophic’ conditions, help is needed – Middle East Monitor Re: Israeli settlers blame Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem synagogue attack Re: US refuses to call West Bank Israeli occupied territory Re: Palestinian resistance groups ‘warned Israel about escalation of prison tension’ – Middle East Monitor Re: US Blinken meets Palestine President in Ramallah Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email