Re: Israel seeks to destroy Palestinian Authority: PM





If Israel is trying to destroy the PA, it is going at it in a strange way. Mr. Gantz loaned the PA 5 million shekels late last year and another million this year. Israel`s security coordination with Ramallah keeps Hamas from destroying the PA. Israel also employs over 200,000 persons from the West Bank each week, persons who earn real wages supporting their families and whose taxes deducted from their cheques goes to the PA treasury. Israel also pays hundreds of millions of shekels to the account of the PA treasury each month from the clearance revenues collected by Israel. What Israel collects for the PA treasury forms the majority of the monies which permit the PA to operate. If Israel wanted to destroy the PA it would stop collecting clearance revenues and remitting the money to the PA as the Oslo Accords require.





Source link