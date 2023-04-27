Re: Israel seeks boycott of Nakba anniversary event at UN





The fact is 1,256 Jews were killed in five months. Even before the first Arab villages

were captured in April, when Jewish forces had no choice but to go the offensive,

924 Jews had already been killed.

When a Jewish area was overrun – and some were – the homes were looted or destroyed

and any survivors were killed, as at Kfar Etzion (only three of the defenders survived the massacre).

The potential for the ethnic cleansing of the entire Jewish Palestine was never realized

because of the discipline, determination and sheer luck of the Yishuv.

If the Arabs had not carried out across the board attacks throughout the Yishuv between 1947 and 1948, perhaps the nature of the subsequent Jewish victory would have been different.





Source link