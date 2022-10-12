Re: Israel Security Cabinet to ratify maritime border deal with Lebanon





It is a stinker of the deal whereby Israel gives up 100% of the Qana field. Lebanon does not recognize the sovereignty of Israeli waters beyond line 23. No border has been recognized by Lebanon. There is no clause to prevent Hezbollah receiving the oil revenues. There is no guarantee from Lebanon that Hezbollah will not attack across line 23.

What Lapid secured was a guarantee from the United States to support Israel if Hezbollah attacks over line 23. The Ukraine can tell you that a guarantee of protecting Israeli sovereignty is worthless.

Lapid caved into American pressure and Lebanon and Hezbollah will reap the benefits.





