Re: Israel says cause of helicopter crash ‘unknown’ – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel says cause of helicopter crash ‘unknown’ – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 4, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Almost two year anniversary of Kobe’s fatal copter crash too, RIP Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article WHOOSH! Introduces Reusable Bottles and Cartridges at CES 2022 next article Bobby Rush, only politician to win against Obama, to retire from Congress The author comredg you might also like Re: As Israel plots an endgame in occupied Golan, Naftali Bennett should learn from the past Re: Israel rights group: Israel killed 313 Palestinians in 2021 Re: The United List disappoints Jerusalem and its voters Re: The Egyptian judiciary deploys controversial technology to prolong pre-trial detention Re: The United List disappoints Jerusalem and its voters Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email