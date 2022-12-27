Re: Israel revokes residency of Palestinians from West Bank who move to Gaza





Actually Stan,

I thought that you saw the situation more clearly. But,

“The situation in the Levant in the long run Is Totally Sustainable” & Permanent, because

{A} With Absolutely Certainty,

-1- Neither Side Will Ever Be Willing “To Give” more than just a tiny little bit, and

-2- the divide between their positions (borders, capital, & refugees) is impossibly huge, where:

{B} – The Jews will never surrender their secure, prosperous, democratic Jewish State,

to the “Palestinian Resistance” campaigns, of riots, murder, terrorism, & war crimes, just as

The “Palestinians will Never either

-1- Surrender their “right” to continue their indefensible resistance, or

-2- Accept – [a] – “being removed from the West Bank” (Israel, or Gaza), or

– [b] – getting less territory than the 1949-1967 Israel-Jordan Armistice Lines, or

-3- Stop being “refugees” forever, .i. no matter how much, or .ii. How long they suffer.

{C} – “Gaza, Jordan, Syria, or other Arab countries” will Never support -1- their “Removal”, or

-2- accept absorbing them as refugees, just as they would not accept absorbing Syrian refugees,

if they had a choice (Jordan & Turkey didn’t). And,

{D} – The US, EU, UN, etc. World Order Neither has the will, Nor the ability to force them. So,

-1- The PA will remain the poor & miserable Hamastan of Gaza, and the Fatahstan of Areas A & B “islands”.

-2- the Jewish State of Israel will remain strong, secure, prosperous, & accepted, despite Jihadist aggression, and

-3- the disputed nature of the other territories (Jerusalem, Areas C & E1) will likely never be resolved, through

the only internationally accepted method – Negotiations, which seem unlikely to Even Start, much less complete.





