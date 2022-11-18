Re: Israel revokes 500 Palestinian work permits





A Story of 2 People: One who embraces a brighter future and another that defines a death cult.

Israeli economy grew by 8.1% last year, surpassing all forecasts

Israel records highest financial growth rate in 21 years;

Israel’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 8.1% in 2021, surpassing previous forecasts and marking the highest financial growth rate recorded in Israel in 21 years, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

According to the data, the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 saw a staggering 16.6% growth in GDP, bringing the yearly average to 8.1%, the highest since 2000, when Israel’s growth rate stood at 8.4%.

The Bank of Israel had estimated that the growth rate would reach 6.5% in 2021. More optimistic estimations, made by experts in the Finance Ministry, pointed to a 7.1% growth, according to the business news outlet Calcalist.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman was quick to take credit for the impressive figures, claiming the coalition’s policy of keeping Israel’s economy open despite the pandemic led to the economic growth.

Palestinian Authority struggles to pay public employees

“The conditions we are living in are difficult, we are in financial deficit,” Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh admitted this week, telling reporters the PA has not received aid to pay salaries, estimated at a monthly cost of 920 million Israeli shekels ($292m).

The financial crisis – described by officials and analysts as “the worst” since the PA’s establishment in 1993 – has left workers anxious.





