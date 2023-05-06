Re: Israel requests Saudi allow direct Hajj flights for its Muslim Palestinian citizens





The presence of the European Jews in Palestine is compared to a malignant tumor in the body and unless the malignant tumor is excised, the body can never find healing. These European Jews in Palestine are there by the use of force.

○ They arrived uninvited,

○ they raped the Palestinian women,

○ they shot their rape victims,

○ they massacred the Palestinian people,

○ they wound up expelling 90% of the indigenous population

○ and settling down on the land that was vacated by the indigenous population.

How dare these people walk around claiming they want to normalize with the Arabs? Let me remind them that:

○ they did a peace treaty with Egypt and yet 98% of the people of Egypt have strong anti-Jew sentiments;

○ they made peace with Jordan and yet 100% of the people of Jordan have strong anti-Jew sentiments;

○ they made peace treaty with Morocco and yet 96% of the people of Morocco are against it.

Therefore, these European Jews are doing the peace treaty with the regimes and and not with the people – which is a big difference.





