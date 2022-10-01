close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel releases Sheikh Yousuf Al-Baz, places him under restrictive conditions

by comredg
the land wasn’t taken by force.

it was purchased.

that only changed when Arabs opted for war and bloodshed



