Re: Israel referred to ICC by Al Jazeera for killing Shireen Abu Akleh 





Part I – The Kangaroo Court and Al-Jazeera

So Al-Jazeera is submitting a case to the International Kangaroo Court. Does that mean it will be considered? The Report of the Office of the Prosecutor released days ago shows that 80% of 920 complaints made to ICC are summarily dismissed from consideration.

The report shows that there has been no action of the investigation of the ICC authorized in 2019 with respect to the Israeli – Palestinian war of 2014. The report shows that the investigation is open. The investigation is going no where. That is not surprising as the new prosecutor of the court is trying to make its investigative arm capable of investigations. 24 years after its founding the office of the prosecutor is seeking to establish a forensic centre with forensics experts. The report states:

“The establishment of the Forensic Deployment Centre will seek to support a seamless, multinational contribution to forensic work in situation countries addressed by the OTP. Specifically, through this partnership,the OTP and KMar will: Identify additional national partners who wish to join this common effort to support forensic evidence collection in Ukraine; Ensure the forensic field deployment teams reflect the immediate evidence-collection needs in the field in Ukraine; and Establish a comprehensive and effective field deployment programme through which national forensic experts seconded to the ICC will receive pre-deployment training and sensitization in the Hague, Netherlands by a joint ICC-Kmar expert team. The objective is to establish a central, flexible deployment centre that would support the effective creation, training and deployment of forensic teams, drawing on the diverse expertise made available by States to the OTP.”

Of course the office of the prosecutor is too late to do a real forensic investigation of the Shireen Abu Akleh death sicne the PA did not protect the scene or the collect all of the forensic evidence.

Noting the substantial failures of the ICC, in 2021 the office of the prosecutor announced substantial reforms to the Kangaroo court. His report says that:

“In July 2021, Prosecutor Khan announced a reorganisation of the OTP with the aim to move towards a more effective, united and cohesive Office. With the reorganisation the OTP has taken significant steps forward in its efforts to strengthen, streamline, and integrate its functions in order to effectively implement its investigative and prosecutorial activities”





