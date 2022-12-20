Re: Israel rearrests Palestinian prisoner as he’s freed – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel rearrests Palestinian prisoner as he’s freed – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 20, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Mmmmmph. Your language is nonsensical and your food is the bitter pill of hatred. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ‘Historical pattern of disregard’: inside one of the last remaining US Indigenous boarding schools next article Bidens Host Hanukkah Reception Featuring First-Ever White House Menorah The author comredg you might also like Re: Re: Israel won't jeopardise its ties with Russia for Ukrainians: official Re: Israeli arrested for smuggling sensitive military components to Russia Re: Israeli arrested for smuggling sensitive military components to Russia Re: Qatar had more than 1.4m visitors during FIFA World Cup Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email