Re: Israel publishes plan for US Embassy building in occupied Jerusalem

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel publishes plan for US Embassy building in occupied JerusalemMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 10, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I’m afraid spreading racial hatred is Len’s sole raison d’être. It’s his/her special subject, if you will. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Map: Where Utahns voted for Mike Lee and Evan McMullin in the U.S. Senate race next article With Val Demings’ and Cheri Beasley’s Losses, There Are Still No Black Women in the U.S. Senate The author comredg you might also like Re: Cop27: Gaza date farmers struggle as bad weather hits harvest Re: Jordanians spend more money on tobacco than food Re: New report sheds light on child victims of British military in Afghanistan Re: Qatar commemorates World Cup 2022 with banknotes Re: Rainfall floods Gaza’s streets – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email