Re: Israel priority to normalise ties with Arabs before peace with Palestine: Netanyahu





there’s nothing obscure about Arab governments not really giving two turds for the Palestinians and their endless self-righteous self-absorption.

there’s nothing obscure about Arab governments disliking Israel and knowing that generations-long denunciations of Israel has been effective in instilling disapproval of Israel in the Arab public.

that the governments are slowly cozying up and slowly dismantling barriers is not Western propaganda.

does Jordan accept water from Israel and pay for it by sending energy to Israel?

are the Gulf Arabs expanding contact with Israel for any reasons other than the necessity of protecting themselves from Iran?

or is that some sort of distortion?





