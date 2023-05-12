Re: Israel prevents foreign journalists from entering Gaza

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel prevents foreign journalists from entering GazaMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 12, 2023 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest exactly. Any journalist who wants to visit palestinian terrorists Gaza can do it via Egypt Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article U.S. Supreme Court reverses bribery case against former Cuomo aide, Staten Island native Joe Percoco next article U.S. Supreme Court reverses bribery case against former Cuomo aide, Staten Island native Joe Percoco The author comredg you might also like Re: Israeli occupation uproots 600 olive trees in Hebron Re: US lawmakers to introduce bill to combat normalisation with Syria Assad Re: Cambridge Union criticised over Israel-Palestine debate name change Re: Turkiye rejected US proposal to send Russian S-400 defense system to Ukraine: Foreign minister Re: Israel has taken no accountability for killing 20 journalists, report finds Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email