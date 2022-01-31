Re: Israel president makes first visit to the UAE

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel president makes first visit to the UAEMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 31, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Time keeps moving, indeed. It moves towards cleansing of Arabs from every rat that showed up and every jew from our region. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Customers Can Acquire The Bundle Version for ezPaycheck 21/22 for… next article Juan Williams: Biden is right — GOP is on wrong side of history The author comredg you might also like Re: PFLP reaffirms boycott of Palestinian National Council meetings Re: For Gaza, relying on coal is the only way to survive the winter Re: UN: Hundreds of children recruited by Yemen rebels killed in 2021 Re: Israeli police detain 12 Palestinians in Jerusalem Re: Hamas: Bennett’s remarks about Palestinian state ‘slap in the face’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email