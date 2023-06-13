Re: 'Israel practices apartheid,' say Israeli law professors





Do you know how much oil, tobacco, pharmaceutical companies, the NRA, foreign countries,

spend for the same thing?

Do you believe Arabs and others don’t do the same thing?

Do you have evidence that AIPAC bribes politicians?

One of the most common (and idiotic) assumptions about American foreign policy

is that “the Jews” control it. Virtually everyone in the Middle East,

a deeply depressing number of Europeans (who cling to anti-Semitic myths about

Jewish power and clannishness even while claiming to be completely free of prejudice),

and even a handful of misguided Americans think that American gentiles are so weak

and so foolish that a handful of clever, rich and unscrupulous Jews have led us around

for decades with rings through our noses when it comes to the Middle East.

The allegedly awesome mind-bending power of Jews in the media and the allegedly irresistible power of Jewish money (through AIPAC and other organizations) bribed politicians and bamboozled the public. How else, these theorists of occult Jewish power ask, to explain America’s stubborn and stupid support of the Jewish state?

AIPAC’s power, which is real, is a bit like the power of the National Rifle Association.

The NRA has a lot of influence over American gun legislation,

and few politicians want to take it on.

It spends plenty of money and mounts plenty of PR campaigns,

but if large numbers of Americans didn’t care about gun rights,

the NRA would be a much less important and relevant organization.

The NRA mobilizes an existing public consensus, and it increases the impact

of the public support of individual gun rights, but its power flows from the public’s belief

that gun rights are good – and that the NRA is a reliable watchdog.

Politicians quake in their boots and obey because they know that if the NRA labels them ‘anti-gun’, the voters will believe the NRA on an issue that matters to them – and in most races the politicians who cross the gun lobby will pay a heavy political price.

AIPAC’s power works the same way, but it needs to be stressed that the politicians who fear it aren’t thinking much about the Jewish votes it allegedly commands.

Less than two percent of the US population is Jewish, and Jews aren’t exactly swing voters.

Next to African-Americans, Jews are the most reliable (and most liberal) bloc of voters

in the Democratic Party.

AIPAC’s political power ultimately comes from its ability to influence non-Jewish voters.

If AIPAC and related groups call politicians anti-Israel, the tens of millions of non-Jewish voters who connect Israel’s security with American values and interests will believe them.

AIPAC is powerful because it is the accredited watchdog on an issue the non-Jewish public cares about; if the dog barks, something is wrong.

Many Americans think that both AIPAC and the NRA sometimes go too far,

but they tolerate that (within limits) because they think that in general,

these organizations are on the right side of the issue. If either of these organizations

went too far ahead of public sentiment too often, the lobby would lose influence.

They can push the envelope of public sentiment, but they can’t lead the public

where it fundamentally does not want to go.





