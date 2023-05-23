Re: 'Israel practices apartheid,' say Israeli law professors





2 hours ago

“[T]the Romans drove most of the remaining Jews out of Israel in the year 135 under Hadrian and Julius Severus with the fall of Fortress Betar.”

Moshe Gil is not so sure about that. The author of the first comprehensive history of Palestine — from the Muslim Conquest to that of the Crusades — maintains, right from the outset of his book:

“We may reasonably state that at the time of the [7th century AD] Muslim conquest, a large Jewish population still lived in Palestine. We do not know whether they formed a majority [at that time], but we may assume with some certainty that they DID so…..

And the center of Judaism moved to the Galilee after Judeans expelled. That’s next door! And by the 5th Century the majority were Christians. Took until the 12th for Islam to become the majority – cheaper taxes! Sneaky!





