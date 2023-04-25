Re: 'Israel practices apartheid,' say Israeli law professors

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 'Israel practices apartheid,' say Israeli law professorsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 25, 2023 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Yet all blshies were khazarjoos. Educate yourself. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ‘High biohazard risk’ as Sudan forces seize lab where pathogens stored next article The Sudden White House Departure That Might Signal a Big Shift for Biden The author comredg you might also like Re: Turkiye gains nuclear status with delivery of first nuclear fuel to Akkuyu Power Plant: President Re: West Bank: hundreds of Jewish settlers attack Palestinian village in occupied territory Re: Ursula Von der Leyen slammed for ‘You have literally made the desert bloom’ message to Israel – Middle East Monitor Re: Are Arab rulers mentally ill? – Middle East Monitor Re: Are Arab rulers mentally ill? – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email