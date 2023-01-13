Re: Israel poverty rate rises to 2m





Oh, really? Apartheid Israel’s system of institutionalized racial discrimination, suppression and persecution of Palestinians has of course nothing to do with it. Just as the Zio Nazi’s regular “bombings into stone age” of it’s neighbors, it’s inciting of ethnical tensions, it’s support for mass murdering terrorists from Lebanon’s fascist Phalangists to Jihadi headchoppers in Syria, it’s pressuring of the US to install pro-Israeli vasall dictators and wage wars for “regime change” and the “balkanisation” of ME countries in the interest of Apartheid Israel…. are completely innocent and have nothing to do with the situation of Palestinians, Arabs and Iranians. It’s just that being lazy and dumb is in the DNA of non-jews right??





Source link