From Wikipedia: “Moshe Arens, in a Haaretz piece, penned in 2012 that the owners of Maariv had resolved a few years earlier to steer the newspaper left-ward, forsaking the Right-Wing readership that was loyal to it for years.”

It looks like this is one of the few times that Haaretz reported facts rather than fiction.

That, in itself, throws the above-mentioned “polling” information into question, given the predictable bias of the “polling” samples.





Source link