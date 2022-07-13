Re: Israel, Poland begin normalising ties after halt over Polish Holocaust law

Arab land for the REMOVAL of the white Jews. How are the WHITE JEWS
Memorandum by the Under Secretary of State October 25, 1937. The
Polish Ambassador called to see me this morning. He said that the
President had asked him, during a recent conversation which the
President had had with the Ambassador, to come to see me with regard
to the problem of Jewish emigration from Poland. The Ambassador stated
that from the conversations which Colonel Beck had recently had with
the leaders of the Zionist movement at Geneva, prospects for
canalizing emigration from Poland to Palestine were discouraging, and
that, while Poland would still continue to try to work out some plan
for continued Polish emigration to Palestine as the basis for their
present policy, his Government was very anxious to find other fields
where Jewish emigrants from Poland could be settled. He said that the
Polish Government had sent commissions to Madagascar, South Africa,
East Africa and Australia, but had been able to find no willingness on
the part of those governments to encourage Polish Jewish immigration.
history.state.Gov/historicaldocuments/frus1937v02/d434