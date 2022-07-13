Re: Israel, Poland begin normalising ties after halt over Polish Holocaust law





Memorandum by the Under Secretary of State October 25, 1937. The

Polish Ambassador called to see me this morning. He said that the

President had asked him, during a recent conversation which the

President had had with the Ambassador, to come to see me with regard

to the problem of Jewish emigration from Poland. The Ambassador stated

that from the conversations which Colonel Beck had recently had with

the leaders of the Zionist movement at Geneva, prospects for

canalizing emigration from Poland to Palestine were discouraging, and

that, while Poland would still continue to try to work out some plan

for continued Polish emigration to Palestine as the basis for their

present policy, his Government was very anxious to find other fields

where Jewish emigrants from Poland could be settled. He said that the

Polish Government had sent commissions to Madagascar, South Africa,

East Africa and Australia, but had been able to find no willingness on

the part of those governments to encourage Polish Jewish immigration.

history.state.Gov/historicaldocuments/frus1937v02/d434





