Re: Israel PM slammed for not putting Lebanon maritime deal before Knesset for vote





The Israeli AG has once again flip flopped on the issue of an Israeli vote in the Knesset. The Knesset gets to review the deal and make comments but not to vote on it.

This could become an election issue or not. Polls to date have not shown any significant movement over this issue to date. That said, I noticed that Aylet Shaked’s party is moving closer to passing the electoral threshold. Her party, Bayit Yehudi, polled at 2.7% and needs 3.25%. A commentator on Israeli polls noted that many Bayit Yehudi voters do not do polls over the internet or polls at all meaning that these uncounted voters could push Bayit Yehudi over the threshold.

Another commentator yesterday noted that Netanyahu could assure himself of a majority of members in the Knesset if he would ask voters to back Ayelet Shaked and her party.





