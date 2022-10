Jews in Palestine – 1947 (AJC yearbook 1947)

Group …………….. Population ……… Percent

Ashkenazic ……… 483,000 ……………. 77.7

Sephardic ………….. 62,000 …………… 10.0

Yemenite …………… 30,000 …………….. 4.8

O-E-C …………………. 47,000 …………….. 7.5

TOTAL ……………… 622,000 …………… .100

O-E-C = Other Eastern Communities

Note: In 1947, the Yemeni Jews were recent arrivals. As you can see, all the Jews

in Palestine in 1947 came from other places since 1882 and none of them natives of Palestine.





