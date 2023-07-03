Re: Israel PM Netanyahu condemns ‘anti-Semitic’ riots in France, expresses support for government – Middle East Monitor

Our government is closely monitoring with great concern the wave
of anti-Semitic demonstrations that are engulfing France
1. This Khazar has no right to continue to live in Palestine
because the indigenous population did not allow him to remain
there.
2. This Khazar is from Lithuania and nobody is telling him he
could not go home to Lithuania.
3. This Khazar is always scared that people may mention that he is
of European origin because he claims to be the descendant of the
ancient Hebrews which is completely laughable.
4. This Khazar faces his biggest humiliation when DNA has
confirmed that the European Jews have 0% genetic link to the
Middle East. Let me repeat that: 0%
5. This Khazar and his people are the most hated people on the
planet and therefore they used that hatred as an excuse to come
and grab a piece of free Arab land.