Re: Israel PM: Accusations of settler violence is a lie





From you, emanates “lie after lie”. From me only truths. And, here are a few more obvious ones, where:

-1- Jews will never voluntarily surrender & leave the Jewish State of Israel.

-2- Muslim “Palestinian Resistance” has already failed to force them to even consider leaving. And,

-3- the rest of the world (Arab League, EU, UN, US, ICC, etc. will not even try. So,

-4- the only Palestinian Authority options are to either

– [a] – make the best of their permanently bad situation (poor, miserable, isolated, etc.), or

– [b] – accept a permanent peace agreement with the secure & prosperous Jewish State of Israel.





