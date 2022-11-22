Re: Israel Orthodox parties demand gender segregation be legalised

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel Orthodox parties demand gender segregation be legalisedMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 22, 2022 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest got segregate those 72 virgin goats from palestinian terrorists Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article US Army veteran recalls stopping Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooter: ‘I just kept hitting him’ next article Republican states seek to preserve Trump-era U.S. border curbs The author comredg you might also like Re: Qatar's hosting of a successful FIFA World Cup will be an Arab success Re: Israel Occupation planning settler-led war on Palestinians, Palestine PM warns Re: Resistance fighters respond to Israeli raid Re: Mufti of Jerusalem condemns Israel settler attacks on Islamic sites Re: US setting up maritime defence system in Middle East Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email