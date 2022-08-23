Re: Israel opens Ariel Sharon Street on land of Palestinian village of Deir Yassin





Despite what Memo alleges in this article, Har Nof is a neighborhood on a hillside on the western boundary of Jerusalem with a population of 20,000 residents, primarily Orthodox Jews. The road goes under Har Nof to reduce traffic congestion.

According to Go Jerusalem

“The name Har Nof is Hebrew for “mountain view” – derived from the stunning panoramic views of the Judean Hills that are visible from many points of the neighborhood. The structure of Har Nof is unusual. The neighborhood is terraced along the sides of a mountain, so that many buildings have two entrances – one on an upper level, one on a lower level. One consequence of this structure is that many people’s porches open on to fabulous views of the Judean Hills. In winter, a reservoir in view of Har Nof fills with water, rendering the view even more spectacular. Another, less known consequence of being built on the slope of a mountain is that many buildings extend into the mountain.

Since most families in Har Nof are ultra-Orthodox and therefore are comprised of many children, space is at a premium. Residents fortunate enough to be living in an apartment adjoining the mountainside can drill through empty space in the mountain, creating new rooms. These rooms don’t have windows since they are essentially artificial caves, but for families with ten children, windows are a luxury in any case.”





