Re: Israel officials promote impunity for all forms of settler-colonial violence

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel officials promote impunity for all forms of settler-colonial violenceMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 29, 2023 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest They are Chosenites. They even killed 3000 American Goys on 9/11. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Three people stabbed in ‘hate-motivated’ attack during gender class in Canada next article U.S. Supreme Court ends use of affirmative action in college admissions The author comredg you might also like Re: US refuses to invite far-right Israel ministers to Independence Day event Re: Turkish charities spread Eid-al-Adha joy of millions across Africa Re: Iran, Russia sign MoU to bolster security, law enforcement cooperation Re: Lebanon economic crisis worsened by vested interests, IMF says Re: Arab world slams Quran burning in Sweden Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email