Re: Israel officers force Palestinians to strip at Hebron checkpoints





Palestinians Arrive at Scene of Hebron Terror Attack and Do Something Awful

Israeli man killed in front of his son, medic who came to help is also shot and seriously wounded.

By Israel Today Staff | October 30, 2022 | Topics: palestinians

Illustration. Palestinians attacking Israelis. Photo: Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

A Palestinian Arab terrorist cruelly murdered an Israeli man in front of his teenage son on Saturday night near the Judean town of Hebron. But what Palestinian locals did after the shooting was equally detestable.

The attack occurred at a small Palestinian convenience store between Hebron and the adjacent Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba. The terrorist walked in and opening fire, hitting the Jewish father and his son, as well as a Palestinian Arab shopper.

He then also shot and seriously wounded an Israeli medic who arrived at the scene to help the victims.

Moments later, as the terrorist was leaving, a Jewish security guard rammed him with his vehicle, and an off-duty IDF soldier ran over and shot the perpetrator dead

In nearby Hebron celebrations immediately erupted among local Palestinians, who passed out candies and chanted slogans of victory.

A journalist for the Israeli news outlet Kikar HaShabbat reports that some of those Palestinian celebrants ran over to the scene of the attack and took numerous photos of the seriously wounded Jews which they then shared on social media.





