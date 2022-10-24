Re: Israel occupation forces, settlers attack Palestinians across occupied West Bank

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel occupation forces, settlers attack Palestinians across occupied West BankMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 24, 2022 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You are right that Stan’s Alzheimer’s is sad. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Democrat Holland and Republican Moran make the U.S. Senate race in Kansas a portrait in opposites next article The GOP's hopes for a strong House majority run through the suburbs The author comredg you might also like Re: Arab League hails UN report on criminalising Israeli aggression Re: Finnish delegation to visit Turkiye for talks on terrorists' extradition Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin Re: New Call of Duty game has a mission to kill Iran’s ‘Soleimani’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Greece modernises air force to overtake Turkiye, with Israel's help Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email