Re: Israel occupation forces attack Sheikh Jarrah residents





All of you and I mean all, from you to Danny Boy, to P, to sassa and of course Helen, live in an alternate reality.

Where you get 800 Hamas fighters killed in the rat tunnels they dug and you call it a victory. Israel controls all the land, after beating you Arabs in war,

but you say Israel will so go away. You say Israel will go under with BDS and in the real world not one major company does BDS.

And then there are the Arab countries recognizing Israel. You think you are a James Ellroy. I actually have come to enjoy

the prose of your comments, but do remember them as fiction. You think of them as fact and keep on thinking, because it does not change the true reality.

https://en.wikipedia.Org/wiki/James_Ellroy





