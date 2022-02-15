close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel occupation forces attack Sheikh Jarrah residents

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 12 views
What??? So Ukrainians are from Britain, colonized Ukraine and ethnically cleansed Russians from there??? Muslims invaded Pakistan from Saudi Arabia and ethnically cleansed Hindus???

I get that your Alzheimer’s makes you think it possible, but, Alzheimer Boy, you can’t pull history straight out of your a$$.

Historians know for a fact that the foreign Zionist s c u m rejected the partition PLAN, accepting only partition as an idea. Historians further know that no self-respecting patriot is willing to give a single inch of his homeland to colonist s c u m and illegal aliens.

Zion heil!



