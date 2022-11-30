Re: Israel Occupation demolishes two Palestinian homes in Jericho





In 1943 Bertrand Russell wrote this:

“I have come gradually to see that, in a dangerous and largely hostile world, it is essential to Jews to have some country which is theirs, some region where they are not suspected aliens, some state which embodies what is distinctive in their culture.”

~ Bertrand Russell ”Zionism and the Peace Settlement,” from Palestine A Jewish Commonwealth in Our Time, July 1943

So the Jews did just that. They have a country of their own which is very successful militarily, diplomatically and economically. It is a state where they are not suspected aliens, a state which embodies what is distinctive in their culture.” In addition the Jewish nation ranks in the top ten of happiest nations.





