Re: Israel occupation declares Hebron ‘closed military zone’ to prevent human rights organisations tour – Middle East Monitor





Yes. It is indeed shameful how the Romans, Crusaders etc. removed the native Palestinians’ ancestors throughout history.

Of course the foreign, Nazi-inspired s c u m European colonists’ withdrawal had, by their own admission, NOTHING to do with trying to find accommodation with Palestine’s native population: ‘The significance of the disengagement plan is the freezing of the peace process,’ Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s senior adviser Dov Weisglass has told Haaretz.

‘And when you freeze that process, you prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and you prevent a discussion on the refugees, the borders and Jerusalem. Effectively, this whole package called the Palestinian state, with all that it entails, has been removed indefinitely from our agenda. And all this with authority and permission. All with a presidential blessing and the ratification of both houses of Congress.’

Weisglass, who was one of the initiators of the disengagement plan, was speaking in an interview with Haaretz for the Friday Magazine.

‘The disengagement is actually formaldehyde,’ he said. ‘It supplies the amount of formaldehyde that is necessary so there will not be a political process with the Palestinians.’

I, as opposed to an ignorant bigot like you, actually DO read history.

Zion heil!





Source link