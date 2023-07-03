Re: Israel, not Arafat, scuppered Clinton-led peace deal

This man wrote a book called The Holocaust Industry and in
no way did he say that the Holocaust did not happen. He is always
saying that between 5 to 6 million Jews died. 1 million is a huge
number not to know if they died or not. In addition, there is +
actually no proof how many Jews died during World War II because
there are no bodies to show us how many of them got buried
because they say that their bodies became ashes. This man never
ever gets up on stage to speak without mentioning his Holocaust
surviving parents. Dave Chappelle said recently that black
Americans were nowhere near the Holocaust of the Jews, therefore
the Jews need to stop pointing their finger anywhere in the
direction of black Americans. He needed to stop lecturing the
world about his holocaust because the world did not cause his
holocaust but European Christians did. Imagine that every time
black Americans get out to speak on stage that they must first
talk about me slavery.
This man has always been scared of the question: are you a
Zionist? And the reason is because if says yes, then he is scared
that people would look at him in a negative way, but if he denies
that he is a Zionist, then how can he explain that he is a
strong supporter of the Jews having their state in Palestine? The
last time that he was asked if he was a Zionist, he must have
panicked because his answer came out as completely ridiculous and
made him appear to be a liar. Take a look:
Finkelstein: So even though personally my political positions aren’t really radical at all,
and even though I domenclature, I say I was a premature anti‑Zionist.
Mearsheimer: Can I ask Norman a quick question…
McConnell: Yeah, sure.
Mearsheimer: …which I think is important to readers and for me and Scott.
You say that you’re an anti‑Zionist.
Finkelstein: No, I don’t. I say I don’t like the nomenclature.
Mearsheimer: You said you were an anti‑Zionist before your time.
Finkelstein: I said that just to make the parallel with anti‑fascist.
https://www.theamericanconservative.Com/articles/greater-israel-or-peace/