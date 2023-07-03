Re: Israel, not Arafat, scuppered Clinton-led peace deal





This man wrote a book called The Holocaust Industry and in

no way did he say that the Holocaust did not happen. He is always

saying that between 5 to 6 million Jews died. 1 million is a huge

number not to know if they died or not. In addition, there is +

actually no proof how many Jews died during World War II because

there are no bodies to show us how many of them got buried

because they say that their bodies became ashes. This man never

ever gets up on stage to speak without mentioning his Holocaust

surviving parents. Dave Chappelle said recently that black

Americans were nowhere near the Holocaust of the Jews, therefore

the Jews need to stop pointing their finger anywhere in the

direction of black Americans. He needed to stop lecturing the

world about his holocaust because the world did not cause his

holocaust but European Christians did. Imagine that every time

black Americans get out to speak on stage that they must first

talk about me slavery.



This man has always been scared of the question: are you a

Zionist? And the reason is because if says yes, then he is scared

that people would look at him in a negative way, but if he denies

that he is a Zionist, then how can he explain that he is a

strong supporter of the Jews having their state in Palestine? The

last time that he was asked if he was a Zionist, he must have

panicked because his answer came out as completely ridiculous and

made him appear to be a liar. Take a look:

Finkelstein: So even though personally my political positions aren’t really radical at all,

and even though I domenclature, I say I was a premature anti‑Zionist. Mearsheimer: Can I ask Norman a quick question… McConnell: Yeah, sure. Mearsheimer: …which I think is important to readers and for me and Scott.

You say that you’re an anti‑Zionist. Finkelstein: No, I don’t. I say I don’t like the nomenclature. Mearsheimer: You said you were an anti‑Zionist before your time. Finkelstein: I said that just to make the parallel with anti‑fascist. https://www.theamericanconservative.Com/articles/greater-israel-or-peace/





Source link