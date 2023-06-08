Re: Israel Netanyahu to recognise Morocco's sovereignty over Sahara: Knesset Speaker

This Jew from Lithuania must understand that 96% of the people of
Morocco completely rejected normalization of Morocco with the
foreign Jews in Palestine. 96% is a huge percentage and yet this
so-called king normalized on his own and completely ignored the
desires and wishes of his people. This Jew is known to tell many
ridiculous lies, for example, when he told the people at the
United Nations in 2011 that they found a very ancient ring by the
Western Wall and it had an inscription on it and ,of course, the
inscription was Netanyahu. That ring belonged to his Netanyahu
family who lived in Palestine thousands of years ago, he
completely forgot that Netanyahu was something he invented after
his people came to Palestine and his actual Ashkenazi name was
Mileikowsky.