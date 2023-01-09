close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel Netanyahu accused of ‘eliminating democracy’ amid judicial reform row – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 28 views
no thumb


Hahaha!!! Hahaha!!! Hahaha!!!

This Khazar got on stage at the United Nations in 2011 and – are you ready? – hahaha – he said that they found an ancient ring at the Western Wall and it had an inscription – are you ready? The inscription was – Netanyahu – and therefore he asked why would anybody doubt that the Ashkenazi are not the real Israelite? Hahaha – he forgot to tell them that his real Ashkenazi name was –Mileikowsky.

https://bit.lY/Benjamin-Netanyahu-ancestry

https://bit.lY/Netanyahu-the-shameless-liar



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response