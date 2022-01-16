Re: Israel MK: Settlers are ‘subhumans’ – Middle East Monitor





The sooner we call the forced and coercive removal of Palestinians from Palestine, (it doesn’t matter if you like to call this Judea and Samaria), what it is: Ethnic Cleansing, the sooner the world can agree that Israeli must stop and reverse this Crime Against Humanity. Was is the Lattice-work of Jews only colonies, roads and services in the Occupied W Bank including E Jerusalem, but evidence of ETHNIC CLEANSING?

Why are pro-Palestinian groups reluctant to defend their “friends” againsy this Crime Against Humanity?





Source link