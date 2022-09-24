close
INDIANS (ET)

Re: Israel minister: ‘We will not forgive Abbas for Munich attack’ – Middle East Monitor

INDIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 11 views
no thumb


Putin is Jewish?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response