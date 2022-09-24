Re: Israel minister: ‘We will not forgive Abbas for Munich attack’ – Middle East Monitor

INDIANS (ET)Re: Israel minister: ‘We will not forgive Abbas for Munich attack’ – Middle East MonitorINDIANS (ET) by comredg on September 24, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Putin is Jewish?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hong Kong has dropped Covid-19 hotel quarantine after 2 years: here is all you need to know about how it got to this point next article Re: Morocco rights group sues 3 Israel diplomats for sexual harassment The author comredg you might also like Re: Israeli minister says PM Lapid uses UN speech for electoral gains Re: West Bank: Israeli settlers form ‘militia’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Re: West Bank: Israeli settlers form ‘militia’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin Re: Israel occupation forces arrest Director of Al-Aqsa Mosque Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email