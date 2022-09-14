Re: Israel: military intelligence chief says Jewish holidays ‘always a sensitive period’ – Middle East Monitor





Note: “fellahin” is referring to the Palestinian farmers.

Source: The Invention of the Jewish People by Shlomo Sand

In 1918, when David Ben-Gurion and Itzhak Ben-Zvi were staying in

New York, they wrote a sociohistorical book entitled Eretz Israel

in the Past and in the Present. It was well researched, and its

statistical material and bibliographic sources were impressive.

They wrote, in complete confidence: The fellahin (farmers) are not descendants of the Arab conquerors,

who captured Eretz Israel and Syria in the seventh century CE.

The Arab victors did not destroy the agricultural population they

found in the country. They expelled only the alien Byzantine rulers,

and did not touch the local population.

11th March 1946 – Ben Gurion Public Hearings before the Anglo

American Committee of Inquiry Jerusalem, Palestine.

We said to these occupants we do not want to remove you, please

stay where you are, but then these occupants say “no, we are here,

we do not want you” and again we do not say to them “leave, it is

ours”. We say “You stay, you are there but from yesterday“.





Source link