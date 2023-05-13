MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel military apologises for killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a year after shootingMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 13, 2023 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Double talking 🤡. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Canada’s province of Alberta faces more wildfires amid hot, dry weather next article Half of North Korea’s Missile Programs Funded via Stolen Crypto: White House The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel military apologises for killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a year after shooting Re: Raisi visit signals Iran focus in Syria shifting from military to economic Re: Islamic Jihad leader: 'No ceasefire until Israel accepts Palestine's conditions' Re: Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance Re: No deal yet on extending Ukraine grain deal, UN proposals in focus Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email