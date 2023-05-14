MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel military apologises for killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a year after shootingMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 14, 2023 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Israel always regrets any collateral damage even if it is a sharmuta sympathizer of the palestinian terrorists Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Bahrain schools ordered by King to remove lessons teaching about Israel, normalisation deals next article Watch: Oscar-winning actor Ke Huay Quan clicks ‘selfie of all selfies’ with US President Joe Biden The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel military apologises for killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a year after shooting Re: Raisi visit signals Iran focus in Syria shifting from military to economic Re: Islamic Jihad leader: 'No ceasefire until Israel accepts Palestine's conditions' Re: Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance Re: No deal yet on extending Ukraine grain deal, UN proposals in focus Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email