Re: Israel ‘literally owned Congress,’ says Trump – Middle East Monitor





“Scholars know that [the writers of the first 3 gospels were Jews who had not seen Jesus]…”

That ALL the authors were Jews is quite likely (though there are those who posit that Luke was a gentile).

However, there is simply no scholarly consensus to the effect — nor, in the nature of things, could there be — that none of the writers had had any personal acquaintanceship w/ Jesus.

And even if the writers hadn’t known Jesus, that STILL wouldn’t, of itself, make the narrated gospel details “ahistorical,” or in any way non-factual.

“…this isn’t about me”

I’m reserving judgment about that, boychik.

“The gospels are written by those who didn’t know or see Jesus …”

Now, you’ve simply taken to repeating what you DON’T, in fact, KNOW for fact.

“it’s like playing ‘broken telephone’ the accounts of his life get mangled and changed and meaningless with every telling”

It’s true that a few of the REMARKS attributed to Jesus do seem to have been truncated (or otherwise tampered with) after they were written down; yes.

However, the gospels’ accounting of the ACTIONS of his life does not suggest a similar misstating, and your elaborating on matters of which you are ignorant does not somehow make your assertions any more true (nor any more credible) than they were before you did the embroidering.

In fact, if I were a betting man (I’m not, but if I were), I’d say that your attempt to dismiss the historicity of the gospels — esp on grounds of vague scholarly denials of the authors’ personal acquaintanceship w/ Jesus — was little more than a pretext for not sitting down to read them for yourself, and on their own terms.

“Are you totally ignorant?”

Totally ignorant of what?





