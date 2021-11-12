close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel ‘literally owned Congress,’ says Trump – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 5 views
no thumb


“[S]hould we get into all of the israeli family names…”

Because the Jewish People were without sovereignty for a couple of millennia, and the great bulk of them were forced to live abroad throughout that era, Jewish surnames haven’t been clan- or tribe-based for thousands of years.

Arab surnames, on the other hand, have NEVER CEASED to be clan-based. Yet none of the clan surnames belonging to today’s soi-disant ‘Palestinians’ appears to be derived from the motherland they purport so devoutly to claim for their own. (And can you say “S-C-A-M”?)

“…found in the occupied areas of Palestine?”

There never was a “Palestine” that could BE ‘occupied.’

And the notion that there was has got to be THE GREATEST HOAX TO COME ROLLING DOWN THE PIKE SINCE PILTDOWN MAN.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response