Re: Israel ‘literally owned Congress,’ says Trump – Middle East Monitor





“The temple, a religious center, needed money changers? Really? How quaint.”

Jews came to the Temple from all over the world to offer their sacrifices. If they didn’t purchase the object of sacrifice within the general vicinity of the Temple, they’d have to bring it with them from wherever they came from.

You’d expect somebody to shlep a cow or a couple of goats, or a sack of wheat 2500 miles over mountains, deserts or jungles?

If they made the purchase locally, they would need to pay for it in the local currency, not in the currency of the country they came from. Hence, money changers.

“I’ve never heard that excuse before.”

"I've never heard that excuse before."

Perhaps if you crawl out from under your rock a little more often, you'd know a trifle more about all SORTS of things, including such. . . . 'excuses.'





