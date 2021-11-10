MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel ‘literally owned Congress,’ says Trump – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 10, 2021 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest They never learn how to prevent… Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Thailand court rules students’ calls for royal reform sought to overthrow monarchy next article Liga MX: Querétaro creó un equipo de jugadores con discapacidad intelectual en apoyo a la inclusión The author comredg you might also like Re: UN concerned about Israeli army ban on Palestinian NGOs Re: Israel MK Abbas refuses to meet the Palestinian president Re: Tlaib calls on US to stop enabling Israel to kill Palestinian children Re: Israel ‘literally owned Congress,’ says Trump – Middle East Monitor Re: Bill Gates should know better: Israel ravages the environment in Palestine Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email